Journalist in Maharashtra killed lover, body-hacked; Arrested

In the Aurangabad region of Maharashtra, a 35-year-old journalist has been arrested on suspicion of killing a married woman with whom he was having an affair and hacking her body to destroy evidence. The victim, a 24-year-old lady from Shiur in the district, was the mother of a 3-year-old child.

According to authorities, she allegedly had a relationship with freelance reporter Saurabh Lakhe (35). Officials said that, she just moved out of her family’s home and into a rented house in the Hudco area where Mr. Lakhe used to pay her visits. He allegedly strangled her on August 15 and dissected her body because he was fed up with her demand that they get married, according to the official.

The following day, he kept her head and hands in a godown at Shiur. On Wednesday, the house owner noticed Mr. Lakhe taking away the last of the body parts and called the police, who arrested him as he was driving to Shiur. The official indicated that additional investigation is ongoing.