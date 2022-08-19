Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: Shanavas an Indian expat won 10 million UAE dirhams in the 88th weekly Mahzooz draw. He will share the fortune with Nelson, a Philippines national. Nelson and Shanavas bagged the grand prize after matching five out of the five winning numbers. The winning numbers were 7,9,17,19,21.

139 lucky participants share the second prize of Dh1,000,000. They will take home 7125 UAE dirham. 3,205 winners bag the third prize of Dhs 350 each. 3 winners took home Dh100,000 each in the Raffle Draw.. The total prize money won in the 88th draw was Dh12,421,750.

Also Read: Private sector bank hikes interest rates for these fixed deposits: Details inside

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.