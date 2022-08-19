My father was influenced by ‘Lord of the Rings’ to create Krrish, said Hrithik Roshan

As ‘Krrish 4’ is in the works, actor Hrithik Roshan took a trip down memory lane and revealed that his father, director Rakesh Roshan, was actually inspired by ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy to make his 2003 movie ‘Koi.. Mil Gaya’ into a franchise.

‘There is a little connection between me and the `The Lord of the Rings`. One random day back in 2004, my dad put on the `Lord of the Rings` part 1…he saw the film..he enjoyed it so much that he watched one film after another. After finishing all the parts, he gave me a call and started talking about the trilogy,’ Hrithik said during a promotional event of Amazon Prime Video`s upcoming series `The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power` in Mumbai on Thursday.

‘My father (Rakesh Roshan) spoke about how they (the creators of The Lord of the Rings) used this one fantastic, incredible idea and then had this evolution, which was so incredible’, he continued. Why can’t we do that, he asked? Krrish was born at that time. Krrish therefore wouldn’t have existed if there hadn’t been a Lord of the Rings.

The first ‘Krrish’ movie was released in 2006, while ‘Krrish 3,’ the second instalment in the series, debuted in theatres in 2013. In both movies, Priyanka Chopra starred opposite Hrithik. In ‘Krrish,’ Naseeruddin Shah portrayed the antagonist, while in ‘Krrish 3,’ Vivek Oberoi played the antihero. Rakesh Roshan, the father of Hrithik Roshan, directed each of these movies.