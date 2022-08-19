Netflix announces release date of Diljit Dosanjh’s next emotional thriller film ‘Jogi’

New Delhi: Makers of Diljit Dosanjh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s next emotional entertainer film ‘Jogi’ has unveiled the first poster and release date of the film. ‘Jogi’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from September 16, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix dropped the poster of the film, which they captioned, ‘Himmat da naam Jogi. Umeed da naam Jogi. Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship, hope and everything in between. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix!’.

Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship and hope.

Jogi arrives September 16th, only on Netflix! #Jogi #JogiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2aWQy9GqQm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 19, 2022

Helmed by the ‘Sultan’ director Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur and Hiten Tejwani in prominent roles. Set in the backdrop of 1984, the film unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in the times of adversity. ‘Jogi’ is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends.

Meanwhile, Diljit will be also seen in an upcoming family entertainer Punjabi film ‘Babe Bhangra Paude Ne’ alongside actor Sargun Mehta, which is all set to release on September 30, 2022. Ali, on the other hand, is also working on his next action thriller project ‘Bloody Daddy’ with actor Shahid Kapoor. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the french film ‘Nuit Blanche’.