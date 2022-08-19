Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower. The heavy selling pressure in banking and financial stocks weighed upon the Indian equity indices. But both the benchmark indexes- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- ended with gains for the week. The equity indices is ended in gain for fifth week in a row.

BSE Sensex index crashed by 651.85 points or 1.08%59,646.15. NSE Nifty fell 198.05 points or 1.10% to 17,758.45. About 1387 shares have advanced, 1927 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged at the market. Except capital goods, and Power all other sectoral indices ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, L&T, Infosys, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Steel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki, and Asian Paints.