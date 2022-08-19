DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Aug 19, 2022, 04:44 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower. The  heavy selling pressure in banking and financial stocks  weighed upon the Indian equity indices. But both the benchmark indexes- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- ended with gains for the week. The equity indices is ended in gain for fifth week in a row.

BSE Sensex index crashed by 651.85 points or 1.08%59,646.15. NSE Nifty  fell 198.05 points or 1.10% to 17,758.45. About 1387 shares have advanced, 1927 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged at the market. Except capital goods, and Power all other sectoral indices ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, L&T, Infosys, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Steel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco Industries,  Maruti Suzuki, and Asian Paints.

