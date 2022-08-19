The Calvine Photo: Is it a fiction or the ‘clearest’ UFO image ever released?

The ‘Calvine Photo,’ allegedly the clearest UFO photograph ever taken, has finally been made public 30 years after it was captured by two hikers in the Scottish Highlands.

On August 4, 1990, a photograph of what was purported to be an Unidentified flying object (UFO) was taken and provided to Scotland’s Daily Record newspaper. It was eventually assigned to the nation’s Ministry of Defense (MoD).

According to reports, the image has never before been in the public domain.

A massive diamond-shaped object, which is thought to be a UFO, can be seen in the black and white image. It was referred to as the ‘greatest’ UFO photograph ever.

It was reportedly discovered following years of investigation by professor and journalist Dr. David Clarke. No information is available as to why the picture was never made public.

The possibility of extraterrestrial (alien) life in the solar system intrigues people on Earth. Astronomers and experts are gathering data to determine whether or not life may exist outside of Earth and that it did not begin there.

Over the presence and sightings of UFOs and aliens, there have been many stories, claims, and denials. But there hasn’t been any hard evidence as of yet.