This day marks the release of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming thriller ‘Cuttputlli’ on Hotstar.

Cuttputlli’ on Hotstar.is prepared to mesmerise us with his cop persona once more. Kumar pleasantly delighted his countless followers on Friday by announcing his latest endeavour, ‘Cutputli.’

Next month, the thriller will be made available directly on the OTT service Disney+ Hotstar. The movie will debut on September 2 once the trailer is released tomorrow, August 20.

The psychological thriller’s brief teaser, which the ‘Bell Bottom’ star posted along with the announcement, increased fans’ interest levels. The brief clips feature Akshay in his movie role as a police officer. His look suggests that he is working to unravel a secret.

Rakul Preet Singh also appears in the film.

Looking at Akshay’s job front, this year he has many significant projects lined up, but not a single film, whether it be ‘Bachchan Pandey,’ ‘Prithviraj,’ or ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ has failed to perform well on the big screen and to impress the audience as well.