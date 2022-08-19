UAE provides visa on arrival for up to 180 days for citizens of these 70 countries

Dubai: UAE will provide visa on arrival for up to 180 days for citizens of 70 countries. Different visa rules apply to each nationality. Citizens of some nations will get visa-on-arrival, while others have to apply prior to flying.

Passport holders of around 20 countries or territories get a 30-day visa on arrival free of charge in the UAE. They are:

Andorra

Australia

Brunei

Canada

China

Hong Kong (China)

Japan

Kazakhstan

Macau (China)

Malaysia

Mauritius

Monaco

New Zealand

Ireland

San Marino

Singapore

Ukraine

UK and Northern Ireland

USA

Vatican City

While a 90-day multiple entry visit visa is issued to nationals of over 50 countries or territories. This visa is valid for six months from the date of issue and visa holders can stay in the UAE for 90 days in total. The countries are:

Argentina

Austria

Bahamas Islands

Barbados

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Kiribati

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

Norway

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Uruguay

Mexican passport holders are eligible for a multiple entry 180?day visit visa. This visa is valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 180 days in total.

Indian nationals holding a visit visa or green card issued by the USA, which is valid for a minimum of six months, or holding a UK or EU residence, can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days for a certain fee. They can also apply to extend their stay for an additional 14 days for a certain fee.