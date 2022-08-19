UAE provides visa on arrival for up to 180 days for citizens of these 70 countries

Dubai: UAE will provide visa on arrival for up to 180 days for citizens of 70 countries. Different visa rules apply to each nationality. Citizens of some nations will get visa-on-arrival, while others have to apply prior to flying.
Passport holders of around 20 countries or territories get a 30-day visa on arrival free of charge in the UAE. They are:
Andorra
Australia
Brunei
Canada
China
Hong Kong (China)
Japan
Kazakhstan
Macau (China)
Malaysia
Mauritius
Monaco
New Zealand
Ireland
San Marino
Singapore
Ukraine
UK and Northern Ireland
USA
Vatican City
While a 90-day multiple entry visit visa is issued to nationals of over 50 countries or territories. This visa is valid for six months from the date of issue and visa holders can stay in the UAE for 90 days in total. The countries are:
Argentina
Austria
Bahamas Islands
Barbados
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
El Salvador
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Kiribati
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Montenegro
Nauru
Netherlands
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
San Marino
Serbia
Seychelles
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Uruguay
Mexican passport holders are eligible for a multiple entry 180?day visit visa. This visa is valid for six months from the date of issue, and for a stay of 180 days in total.
Indian nationals holding a visit visa or green card issued by the USA, which is valid for a minimum of six months, or holding a UK or EU residence, can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days for a certain fee. They can also apply to extend their stay for an additional 14 days for a certain fee.
