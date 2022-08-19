Vivo launches new 4G smartphone: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched its new 4G smartphone model in the company’s Y-series in Malaysia. Vivo Y35 4G is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Malaysia. The handset is offered in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colours. Details about the global availability and pricing of the new phone are yet to be announced.

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y35 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2408) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. The phone has Dual Standby (DSDS) support. DSDS allows customers to use both physical SIM and eSIM at the same time, with two different numbers on the phone.

The new smartphone has a triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support. The battery is said to deliver up to 14 hours of online HD video streaming and up to 7 hours of gaming on a single charge.