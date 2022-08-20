Amid slight Covid surge, Section 144 imposed in Kanpur

On Saturday, Section 144 was imposed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, due to a slight increase in coronavirus infections, a number of upcoming exams, and festivals. After today, the restrictions will be in effect for one month. The CrPC’s Section 144 prohibits gathering of more than four or five people.

According to the imposition, no more than five people may gather in a public area or organise a procession without the Police Commissioner’s consent. In addition, those who violate Section 144 will face repercussions under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).