Andrew Tate, a contentious social media influencer, was banned from Facebook and Instagram.

Andrew Tate, a controversial American-British social media personality, has been banned by Meta from Facebook and Instagram. He was banned from social media networks for breaking rules ‘on hazardous organisations and persons,’ according to media sources.

Tate originally rose to fame in 2016 when he participated in the reality competition ‘Big Brother.’ After a video emerged showing him using a belt to abuse a woman, he was fired from season 17 of the programme. He defended the footage and said that everything was mutually agreed upon.

But that was only the beginning. Since then, Tate’s misogynistic social media posts have drawn a lot of backlash. For example, he has claimed that women belong in the kitchen and that rape victims share some of the blame for the crime. For that statement, Twitter banned him. He has stated that depression is not a true condition, among other things.

Additionally, he has run afoul of the law. The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism of Romania conducted a raid on him while he was in Romania, where he claimed to have moved because it is simple to clear oneself of rape-related allegations.