‘Cancer deaths’ linked to smoking, alcohol, and high BMI: Study

According to a cancer study, smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight, and other risk factors are responsible for nearly half of all cancer deaths worldwide. While the exact cause of cancer has been unknown, researchers at the University of Washington’s school of medicine have determined how risk factors contribute to cancer deaths worldwide, according to The Guardian.

According to the study, the leading causes of cancer deaths are smoking, alcohol use, and having a high body mass index (BMI). According to the findings of the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) 2019 study, risk factors are responsible for nearly 4.45 million cancer deaths per year.

This means that these factors were responsible for 44.4% of all cancer deaths worldwide. Estimated risk factors were responsible for half of all male cancer deaths in 2019 (50.6%, or 2.88 million), compared to more than a third of all female cancer deaths (36.3%, or 1.58 million). In both sexes, smoking was the leading cause of death, with tracheal, bronchus, and lung cancer topping the list. These are responsible for 36.9% of all cancer deaths caused by risk factors.

‘Smoking remains the leading risk factor for cancer worldwide, with other significant contributors to cancer burden varying. Our findings can assist policymakers and researchers in identifying key risk factors that can be targeted in efforts to reduce cancer deaths and illness on a regional, national, and global scale ‘,Dr. Christopher Murray, the study’s co-senior author, stated.

Cervical cancer (17.9%), colon and rectal cancer (15.8%), and breast cancer (11%), were the next most common cancers in women. Men were more likely to develop colon and rectum cancer (13.3%), oesophageal cancer (9.7%), and stomach cancer (6.6%). Experts believe that, while it is impossible to prevent all cancer cases, eating healthy, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, and exercising can help reduce the future burden of cancer.