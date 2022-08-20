Heavy rains battering Odisha, 5 dead in two different cases of wall collapse

Five people have lost their lives in a wall collapse accident that occurred after Odisha experienced continuous rain due to a severe depression. Two young sisters from the Mayurbhanj area were among the five who perished on August 19, and three more perished in a separate wall collapse tragedy that occurred throughout the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for the districts of Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, and Nabarangpur in Odisha on August 20 until Saturday afternoon when the update was released. Furthermore, Dharmendra Pradhan, the minister of education for the central government, expressed his ‘deepest condolences’ to the grieving relatives of the victims of the state’s floods and severe rains.

In the first incident in Keonjhar, in Tikarpada village, under the Mahadeijoda panchayat, Sadar block of Keonjhar, a woman died when the mud wall of their home fell, while her husband suffered grave injuries. Dutika Behera, the deceased woman, and Kanhu Charan Behera, her husband, have both been identified.