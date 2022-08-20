Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai gets bail by Bombay High Court

Shyamvar Rai, the accused approver of the Sheena Bora murder, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Given that all other accused, including Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, had been granted bail, the bail was granted on the basis of parity.

Rai, who was allegedly complicit in the murder, was Indrani’s driver. Sanjeev Khanna, the ex-husband of Indrani Mukerjea, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Sheena Bora murder case in June.

Khanna’s lawyers had argued that the plea was only being made on the basis of parity because Mukerjea had been granted bail by the high court after having served 6.5 years in prison. The Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani Mukherjea, the prime accused in the murder of Sheena Bora, in May.

The judgement stated, ‘Indrani Mukherjea has been in custody for six and half years. This case is based on circumstantial evidence. We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if 50 per cent of witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She is granted bail. She will be released on bail subject to the satisfaction of the trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukherjea would also be imposed on her.’