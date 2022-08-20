DH NEWSUttar PradeshDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWS

Moderate earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Uttar Pradesh

Aug 20, 2022, 02:10 pm IST

Lucknow: Moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck  Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 82km below the ground. The epicenter of the earthquake was 139 km north-northeast of Lucknow.

‘Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82Km, Location: NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,’ NCS tweeted.

Also Read: Kerala amends service rules; Makes proficiency in Malayalam mandatory for Govt jobs

Earlier on Friday, low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Hanley village.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 20, 2022, 02:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button