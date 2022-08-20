Moderate earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 82km below the ground. The epicenter of the earthquake was 139 km north-northeast of Lucknow.

‘Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82Km, Location: NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,’ NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Hanley village.