Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors were launched in India. The Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA available on Amazon at a launch price of Rs. 22,799. The actual price of the monitors is Rs. 34,990. Buyers also get a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with this monitor.

The Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA and Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA gaming monitors sport 27-inch and 23.8-inch screens, respectively. They are equipped with a full-HD (1.920×1.080 pixels) IPS display panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio,165Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time (MPRT) and Adaptive-Sync technology.

Also Read: Cargo ship collides with chemical tanker

The Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors feature a single DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. The 27M1N3200ZA model is equipped with two 5W built-in speakers, whereas the 24M1N3200ZA model features two 3W built-in speakers. They also have an audio output pot.