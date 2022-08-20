What are the Artemis III mission’s NASA Moon landing sites?

As part of the Artemis programme, NASA’s new SLS rocket is getting ready to launch into orbit, and the US space agency recently stated that it had chosen landing sites near the lunar South Pole for the Artemis III mission, which is scheduled to launch in 2025.

According to Mark Kirasich, the main NASA officer in charge of the Artemis, ‘selecting these regions means we are one major leap closer to returning humans to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.’

In 1972, as part of the Apollo mission, Americans made their final trip to the Moon. The goal of NASA’s Artemis project is to send the first female and the first person of colour to the Moon.

Thirteen locations, including Faustini Rim A, Peak Near Shackleton, Connecting Ridge, Connecting Ridge Extension, de Gerlache Rim 1 and 2, de Gerlache-Kocher Massif, Haworth, Malapert Massif, Leibnitz Beta Plateau, Nobile Rim 1 and 2, and Amundsen Rim, have been identified by NASA as potential landing sites.

Additionally, it evaluated the Orion spacecraft, the SpaceX starship landing system, and the space launch rocket systems. All of the places, according to the experts, are close to the lunar South Pole, are rich in resources, and have uncharted terrain.