3 arrested for planting IED under police vehicle; Reveal plans to ‘target bus terminals’!

Following a terror alert issued by the agencies on Sunday, security has been increased across major Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT) in Punjab. According to Punjab Police, the action was taken following the questioning of three suspects arrested in connection with the planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle of Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh in the Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar last Tuesday.

During questioning, the three revealed that terror groups based in Canada and Pakistan planned to target major ISBTs in Punjab, including those in Chandigarh and Mohali, according to sources. As a result, intelligence and security agencies issued a warning to increase screening at these terminals. Police are also patrolling near bus stops, and suspicious vehicles are being checked. Specialised teams, including the Operations Cell, also searched bus stops in Chandigarh, including ISBT Sector 43 and 17.

THE ARRESTS

Rajinder Singh, the third accused, was apprehended by the Punjab Police on Friday in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Previously, the police had arrested Harpal Singh, a cop, and his relative Fatehdeep Singh of Tarn Taran’s Patti subdivision. They were the alleged main handlers and worked with the other accused to plant the IED. They were detained at the Delhi airport.

According to police, the accused were in contact with Canadian gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa via WhatsApp. As per sources, the attack on the Amritsar SI was planned by Pakistan-based terrorists Harvinder Singh Rinda and Landa. Security agencies are also on high alert ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 24 visit to Mohali. Gurpatwant Pannu of the banned outfit SJF released a video on Saturday in which he threatened an attack and disruption at the PM’s event.