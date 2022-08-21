5 foods that can help menstruation become more regular

The majority of women worldwide struggle with irregular menstruation, which is a real issue. Infrequently occurring periods that are more than a week later than expected are referred to as oligomenorrhea, or irregular periods.

There is evidence that certain meals can ease menstrual cramps and possibly help control the menstrual cycle. Five meals that can trigger regular menstruation are listed by Sujata Pawar, founder and CEO of Avni, a firm specialising in holistic menstrual care.

Turmeric

A well-known Indian medicinal spice called turmeric is used in a number of foods to add colour and texture. On the other hand, as turmeric is a natural source of oestrogen, a crucial hormone controlling menstruation, it may have a significant positive impact on irregular periods.

Cinnamon

In addition to possessing anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, anti-oxidant, and antibacterial qualities, cinnamon helps your pelvic areas receive appropriate blood flow and produces enough oestrogen. It provides quick relief from cramps or dysmenorrhea.

Papaya

One of the healthiest meals for monthly intervals, papaya’s high carotene content helps to normalise the menstrual cycle. It improves and keeps the bloodstream’s oestrogen balance in check.

Green vegetables

Iron deficiency anaemia is more common in women due to monthly menstrual blood loss and blood loss during labour and delivery. As a result of significant menstrual flow, an iron deficiency can lead to irregular periods, exhaustion, physical pain, and disorientation. If iron levels are low, the body cannot produce enough red blood cells to transport oxygen to organs. Iron and magnesium levels can therefore be increased by eating a variety of leafy green vegetables like kale and spinach.

Apple cider vinegar

It has been demonstrated that apple cider vinegar helps the body’s hormones work in harmony. Additionally, it aids in shedding excessive, accumulated belly fat. It can also help to reduce the problems caused by PCOS, one of the main reasons of irregular periods.