Alliance Air resumes this domestic flight service

New Delhi: Alliance Air resumed a domestic flight service from New delhi. Alliance Air is a division of Air India Asset Holdings Private Limited. The air carrier resumed passenger flight service on the New Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu route.

It will deploy its new ATR 42-600 aircraft for the service. Earlier the airline used its ATR 72 aircraft for the service. The ATR 42-600 aircraft being used by Alliance Air on the Delhi-Chandigarh- Kullu route is the only of its type in Asia.

The airline will operate non-stop flight from Delhi to Kullu on Sundays. On other days, flights will connect Delhi and Kullu via Chandigarh.

The direct flight from Delhi will take on 6:40 AM and arrive at Bhuntar Airport on 8:00 AM on Sundays. On return, the flight will take off from Kull at 8:30 AM and reach Delhi at 9:50 AM. The Kullu-bound flight from Chandigarh will take off at 7:50 AM and arrive at the destination at 8:35 AM. The returning flight will take from 8:55 AM and reach Chandigarh at 9: 40 AM.