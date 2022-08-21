Body of popular store owner’s son found in Mumbai; suspects suicide

A police officer reported on Saturday that the corpse of the 46-year-old son of the proprietor of a well-known business in Dadar, Mumbai, was found in Virar in the Palghar district.

According to an official of the Mandvi police station, a case of unintentional death was registered when Kalpesh Maru’s body was discovered on an open plot on Thursday. ‘We ascertained his identity from his Aadhaar Card. We also found a pack of medicines and a cold drink bottle on the spot. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. We have alerted Dadar police in Mumbai’, the official said.

Another official speculated that Maru may have taken too much medication and also indicated that an investigation had revealed he could be depressed. The official stated that he had left his house on Wednesday after celebrating his father’s birthday.