Heavy rain causes flash floods, landslides in several states, 31 people dead

On Saturday, 31 deaths were reported as a result of flash floods and landslides spurred on by heavy rain that pounded various states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.

Eight family members were among the 22 people who died in Himachal Pradesh as a result of landslides and flash floods brought on by severe rain since Friday. Six persons who went missing in Mandi are presumed dead, according to deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, who was quoted by news agency PTI. Ten people were hurt in rain-related accidents across the state.

Following a series of cloudbursts in Uttarakhand, four people were killed and ten were reported missing. As rivers exceeded the danger line and washed away bridges, thousands of people had to be evacuated from a number of villages.

Odisha, which is already reeling from floods in the Mahanadi basin region with over 4 lakh people stuck in 500 villages, braced for additional damage as a new round of rain pounded sections of the state, with officials reporting four deaths.

In various districts of Jharkhand, heavy rain uprooted many trees and electric lines, flooding low-lying areas. According to police, a woman in West Singhbhum died after the mud wall of her home fell on her.