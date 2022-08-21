In the face of criticism from the public, Trevor Noah backs Kanye West.

This week, comedian and Grammys presenter Trevor Noah defended Kanye West from critics and stated why he disagreed with the decision to prevent the rapper from performing at the awards show earlier this year, when Noah was the host.

West called Noah a racist slur on social media before the April Grammy Awards, according to Fox News, after the host of the ‘Daily Show’ accused him of ‘harassing’ his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

‘Human beings are a paradox,’ the ‘Daily Show’ host said on the ‘Awards Circuit’ podcast on Thursday. ‘We can love people who we hate, we can hate people who we love. Human beings as a whole are a complicated paradox. And so, I don`t like to live in a world where we constantly discard human beings like pieces of trash.’

The Grammys host and comedian Kevin Hart claimed in a tweet in March that he had no involvement in the decision and that he had requested the Recording Academy to ‘guide Kanye not cancel Kanye’ even though West was barred from performing at the Grammys as a result of his Instagram post.