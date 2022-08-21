Jaishankar says, China disregarding border pacts casting shadow on relation with India

On Sunday, S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, claimed that China is violating border pacts with India and that this issue is obviously hurting bilateral ties. The minister is in Brazil on business.

‘Right now, we are going through a very difficult phase mainly because we have agreements with China going back to the 1990s, which prohibit enmassing of troops in the border areas. They have disregarded that,’ Jaishankar made this statement at a community event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

As the minister of external affairs on his maiden visit to the region, Jaishankar said, ‘That matter has not been handled and it is plainly casting a shadow.’ In Eastern Ladakh, Chinese and Indian troops are locked in a prolonged standoff. To far, 16 rounds of Corps Commander Level talks have taken place between the two parties in an effort to end the impasse that began on May 5, 2020, following a violent altercation in the area of Pangong Lake.

According to the MEA, Jaishankar’s trip to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina will give him the chance to continue his high-level engagements with India’s allies in the region and to look into new potential areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, in addition to exchanging opinions on matters of both bilateral and worldwide significance.