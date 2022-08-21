Libraries and museums to become ‘warm havens’ to reduce winter deaths!

Millions of Britons are bracing for a much colder winter as sky-high energy prices make it unaffordable for the majority to heat their homes. To provide an alternative, Britain’s libraries and museums have stepped up, branding themselves as ‘warm havens’.

According to reports, these public buildings will be part of a nationwide network that will provide people with warm shelters to avoid the frigid cold temperatures outside. The main goal of such ‘warm havens’ will be to help reduce excess winter deaths.

‘We are acutely aware of the significant impact that the energy crisis will have on many people in our community. We’ll be promoting our libraries as designated ‘warm spaces’ for those who can’t afford to heat their homes,’ said a library owner who had already spent $33,000 on new seats and furniture in anticipation of the increased traffic. While public buildings are being asked to fill the void, their own energy bills are reaching new highs. As a result, ministers across the UK are being urged to provide immediate funding for public buildings.

While UK-based energy companies such as Centrica and Shell are reporting record profits, the average UK household is expected to pay up to $5,000 in winter heating costs. In the year to July, natural gas prices in the UK increased by nearly 96%, while electricity prices increased by 54%.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has had the greatest impact on Europe. However, when compared to other European countries, the UK has seen the greatest increase in energy bill prices. Until last year, Russia supplied 40% of the European Union’s gas needs, which the UK was once a member of. That figure, however, has dropped dramatically this year as Russia continues to use its position of power to punish Europe for its support for Ukraine.