Market capitalization of 5 of top-10 companies slips down

Mumbai: The market capitalisation (mcap) of 5 of the top-10 valued companies slipped down by Rs 30,737.51 crore in the Indian equity markets. The top loser in the market was Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). RIL was followed by Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance. The top gainers in the market HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The m-cap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 12,883.7 crore to Rs 17,68,144.77 crore. The m-cap of State Bank of India fell by Rs 9,147.73 crore to Rs 4,64,436.79 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by Rs 5,323.92 crore to Rs 12,38,680.37 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 2,922.03 crore to Rs 6,05,807.09 crore. The mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 460.13 crore to Rs 4,42,035.99 crore.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs 44,481 crore in the Indian market

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever rose by Rs 9,128.17 crore to reach Rs 6,18,894.09 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 4,835.37 crore to Rs 8,30,042.72 crore. The market valuation of LIC increased by Rs 2,308.62 crore to Rs 4,33,768.34 crore and that of HDFC surged Rs 1,916.08 crore to Rs 4,47,675.98 crore. Infosys added Rs 1,220.24 crore to m-cap which was at Rs 6,72,140.88 crore

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.