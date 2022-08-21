Porsche launches 911 GT3 RS in India: Features and price

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, Sports Utility Vehicles and sedans, Porsche launched new Porsche 911 GT3 RS in the Indian markets. The new high-performance sports car is priced at Rs 3.25 crore (ex-showroom).

The 911 GT3 RS offers three driving modes: Normal, Sport and Track. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre high-revving naturally aspirated engine. The engine can produce peak power of 386 kW (525 PS). The car can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h in seventh gear.

Aluminium monobloc fixed-calliper brakes with six pistons each and brake discs with a diameter of 408 mm are used on the front axle. The rear axle has 380-mm brake discs and four-piston fixed-calliper brakes. The new car comes standard with forged light-alloy centre-lock wheels. It is equipped with road-legal sports tyres measuring 275/35 R 20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear.