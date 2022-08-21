Rahul Gandhi slams center says, ‘Raise taxes for people, cut taxes for mitron’

Rahul Gandhi, a former leader of the Congress, charged the government on Sunday with raising taxes on the common people while reducing taxes for its ‘friends.’ He also posted a graph on Twitter, claiming that lower corporate taxes are causing the government to get less cash from businesses and more money from taxes on the common person.

In a tweet showing the graph, Mr. Gandhi stated: ‘Raise taxes on people, cut taxes for Mitron – the ‘natural course’ of action for suit-boot-loot sarkar,’ The graph he showed compared ‘less tax on people vs more tax on people,’ showing that over time, corporate tax has decreased while tax on people has risen.

The graph also showed that over time, more people than businesses paid to the government’s revenue collection. The graph showed that in 2010, more money was made from corporate taxes than from personal taxes (24% versus nearly 40%). According to the graph, in 2021, the amount of money raised through corporate taxes fell to about 24%, compared to the about 48% raised through personal taxes.