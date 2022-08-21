Researchers capture the universe’s most massive star in the finest image.

The Universe is so vast that there are no boundaries to what we can see there. All we can do is broaden our glasses through which we view it and awe at its beauty as we get a deeper comprehension of it.

The most massive star that we currently know of has been photographed in the sharpest manner by scientists. This image may seem unremarkable in comparison to the generally mesmerising and magnificent views of space, but the discovery has helped scientists better understand huge stars far bigger than the Sun.

R136a1 is the designation of this star. It is the largest known star in the universe and is located in the centre of the Tarantula Nebula. Previous attempts to click sharp images of this star were successful in a limited way because the star is situated amid dust and near other stars in the nebula.

Giant stars live fast and die young. They only live a few million years and exhaust their fuel swiftly. This might sound like a lot, but when we contrast it with the Sun’s predicted lifespan of 10 billion years, it becomes clear that massive stars burn out quite swiftly.