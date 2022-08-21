Women adopting family planning methods increases in the country, reveals study

A survey carried out by the Union government revealed that the number of women adopting family planning methods have increased in the country. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 revealed this. The NFHS-5 was carried during 2019-2020 period.

According to the survey, 62.4% women from 15 to 49 years of age use some kind of family planning method. This percentage was 45.5% in NFHS-4. NFHS-4 was carried during 2015-16. The NFHS-5 fact sheet was compiled on the basis of response from 70710 households including 93124 women and 12043 men.

‘Family planning needs to be adopted by one and all. This will ensure all the couples have a basket of choice to bring up a healthy family and educate all their children,’ said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors. ‘Across the world 22.5 crore women have unwanted pregnancy and the basic reason behind it is lack of knowledge and accessibility to family planning methods. Family planning is the responsibility of both men and women and in Indian scenario, men should have more responsibility,’ added he.