25,000 people evacuated as Odisha prepares for floods in Balasore, Mayurbhanj

Odisha is preparing for another flood in the Subarnarekha river basin, despite the fact that the overall flood situation is gradually improving in the Mahanadi River basin.

According to Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena, after the Galudih barrage of Jharkhand released almost 6 lakh cusecs of water through 16 gates, a high-intensity flood is imminent in Balasore and Mayurbhanj. As a result, Subarnarekha will experience a significant flood. At Jamsola, the water level is 4 metres above the danger point. Affected locations include Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar, and Basta.

The Subarnarekha River is running above the danger mark at Rajghat, and the water level in the Baitarani River is at 18.99 metres, compared to the danger mark of 17.83 metres. By 8 p.m. on Sunday, the river’s water level was 11.03 metres over the danger level of 10.36 metres. According to Bijay Mishra, chief engineer of the Water Resource Department, flood water has reached low-lying areas in the Balasore District’s Bhograi and Baliapal sectors and will peak in Subarnarekha about 12 p.m.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a new round of rainfall activity for the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar on August 23 and 24. The district government is preparing to deal with the flood’s wrath in the meantime. In low-lying regions of the Balasore districts that may be subject to the potential wrath of the flood, Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has started a large evacuation operation on a war footing.