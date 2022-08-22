Cattle smuggling case; CBI questions jailed Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal

Anubrata Mondal, the leader of the Trinamool Congress, was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on his alleged connections to middleman Abdul Latif in the cattle smuggling case. The group questioned the jailed leader about his plan to buy cattle from the Illambazar market in Bengal.

Mondal told the investigating agency that he had no connections to middleman Latif or alleged cattle smuggler Enamul. The agency had earlier arrested Enamul. Call data records, however, showed that the Bengal Police officials in charge of Mondol’s security were in contact with Latif.

The CBI discovered several incriminating documents, including property papers, during searches last week at locations connected to the case’s suspects. The CBI is currently looking into whether funds obtained from the smuggling of cattle were used to purchase real estate.

The CBI is also keeping an eye on Mondal’s relatives after finding parcels of land registered in their names. It’s possible that some criminal gains were moved through the other case accused to mutual funds.

The CBI’s investigation of bank accounts revealed that the source of the money used to purchase the homes had not been accurately represented. Most of the properties were purchased in his daughter and wife’s names, who died in 2020.