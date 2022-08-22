Crime rate rises after Taliban takeover; Millions face starvation!

Afghanistan has been dealing with a slew of crises and crimes since the Taliban took power. The recent death of an elderly taxi driver exemplifies this point. According to Khaama Press, armed robbers kidnapped a 64-year-old man while he was operating his taxi. The driver was later killed, and his body was discovered the next morning in the police district of Mazar-e-Sharif.

According to Taliban security personnel, the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been detained as of yet. Another incident occurred a few days ago when a university teacher from the Nangarhar region of eastern Afghanistan was stabbed by a robber in Jalalabad. This is not the end. It gets worse. Four people set fire to a person on August 5.

Since the terrorist group took control of the country, unemployment and poverty have reached all-time highs, and crime has skyrocketed. According to Khaama Press, all of these factors contributed to an increase in suicides and interpersonal conflict.

Various international organisations estimate that the South Asian country is currently experiencing a severe humanitarian disaster, with over 23 million people in need of assistance. According to UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) data, nearly 59% of the population requires humanitarian assistance, an increase of 6 million people since 2021.

Even though the country is no longer at war, grave human rights violations, particularly against women, children, and minorities, continue. Millions of Afghans are on the verge of starvation as the country struggles with a humanitarian crisis.