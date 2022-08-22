Indian Army To Monitor LAC With Drone Systems Made in India; Watch Video

On August 16, 2022, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh handed over indigenously developed equipment and systems to the Indian Army in New Delhi. Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS), a new generation anti-personnel mine known as the ‘Nipun,’ a rugged and automatic communication system with enhanced capabilities, upgraded tank sights, and advanced thermal imagers are among them.

High mobility that is cutting-edge Raksha Mantri virtually handed over Infantry Protected Vehicles and Assault Boats, enabling troops deployed along the borders to respond appropriately to any challenge. The equipment/systems were developed in collaboration with the Indian Army, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), and industry.

The new Mini Remotely Piloted Aerial System (RPAS) is one of the most significant additions to the Indian Army’s firepower. At the tactical level, RPAS eliminates operational constraints faced by Indian Air Force aircraft and heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. It strengthens the Indian Army by removing the limited capability for surveillance, detection, and reconnaissance at the infantry battalion and mechanized unit levels.