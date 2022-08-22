Magic mushrooms may be the most potent depression treatment available.

According to a study, psilocybin, a hallucinogenic compound found in magic mushrooms, helps depressed people’s brains ‘open up’ even weeks after exposure.

The brain scans of nearly 60 patients undergoing treatment for depression were used in this study by the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London. The authors of the study believe they may have discovered how psilocybin affects the brain to have therapeutic effects.

Psilocybin is among the hallucinogenic drugs being researched as potential therapies for mental diseases. A synthetic version of the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with anxiety and depression was examined in various research.

The team argues that the outcomes reflect a good advancement for psilocybin therapy and were repeated in two investigations. They were published today in the journal Nature Medicine.

They claim that psilocybin may be able to assist the brain in escaping this deadlock in a way that traditional treatments are unable to since depression can result in rigid and limited patterns of brain activity.

Although additional information from ongoing clinical trials was needed to demonstrate the medication’s efficacy, the drug development specialist said that early results were optimistic.

The scientist claims that the therapy mechanism functions fundamentally differently from how antidepressants do.