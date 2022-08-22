Mining lease case; Jharkhand Governor flies to Delhi as CM Hemant Soren battles corruption charges

Ramesh Bais, the governor of Jharkhand, is travelling to Delhi for three days starting on Sunday in the midst of the state’s escalating political turmoil. The visit occurs at a time when the Chief Justice of India has barred the Jharkhand High Court from pursuing PILs that call for an investigation into Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is accused of giving himself a mining lease while serving as the state’s mining minister.

In order to discuss the current political situation in the state, Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to meet with senior BJP officials. Despite the fact that it is a personal trip, there is much conjecture that when the governor returns, the political climate in the state will flare up.

The Jharkhand government and Soren filed separate appeal against a high court ruling that recognized the PIL’s maintainability on Wednesday, and the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved judgement on those appeals. The office of the profit case against Hemant Soren was heard by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday. A report on the matter may be sent at any time this week. Any negative decision could bring up new political unrest in the state.