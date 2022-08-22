Mobile internet snapped in 24 Assam districts for govt job exams

In order to conduct free, fair, and transparent recruitment examinations for government positions, mobile internet access was briefly stopped for two hours on Sunday in 24 of Assam’s 35 districts.

The Temporary Suspension of Telecom Service (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rule, 2017, was used by the state and political departments to halt mobile internet services on August 21 from 10 am to 12 pm. However, it stated that broadband-based services will continue to operate throughout that time.

More than 14 lakh people are taking the tests on August 21, August 28, and September 11 to be hired for 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV positions in the Assam government.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to the recruitment examinations as the biggest of their type for Grade III and Grade IV jobs earlier last week during a virtual conference with deputy commissioners. ‘This is not just an exam. If we can induct 30,000 completely on merit, then the face of the government will change’, the CM said. He also apologised to the public for the inconvenience’.