Money laundering case; DC Motors promoter Dilip Chhabria appears before ED

Dilip Chhabria, one of India’s top auto designer and a promoter of DC Motors, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in relation to a money laundering case filed against him.

The ED searched six locations in Mumbai and Pune on July 28 that belonged to Dilip Chhabria or were connected to him. According to reports, the case against Chhabria, his sister, and his son is based on 2020 cases that the Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and EOW (Economic Offences Wing) registered in 2020.

After discovering that his company Dilip Chhabria (DC) Designs Pvt Ltd had allegedly obtained loans from some non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by pretending to be customers looking to purchase DC sports car Avanti, Chhabria was detained on December 28, 2020, by the CIU team of the Mumbai Police. He’s dealing with three cases—two from the CIU and one from the EOW. The comedian Kapil Sharma had also accused Chhabria of cheating.

It was found during the investigation that Chhabria had produced about 120 DC Avanti Cars. The same engine and chassis numbers were used by Chhabria in other Avanti vehicles that he produced, according to the police. Later, he repaid several loans from the NBFCs on a single car.