Air India to operate new service from this Gulf country

Doha: India’s flagship carrier, Air India will operate new flight service from Qatar. The airline will operate direct flights on the Doha-Mumbai-Doha route.

The flight service will begin from October 30, 2022. The airline will operate 3 flights a week on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. The non-stop Air India flight from Doha to Mumbai will depart at 12:45 pm from Doha and will arrive in Mumbai at 6:45 pm local time. The ticket is priced at QR920. The Bookings are currently available till March 19, 2023.

The airline also plans to add 6 weekly flights between Delhi, Mumbai and Doha, depending on available slots. It also plans to add 4 weekly flights from Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi to Dubai.