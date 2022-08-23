BWF World Championships: India’s Saina Nehwal enter pre-quarterfinals

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s ace shutller Saina Nehwal entered the pre-quarterfinals of women’s singles at BWF World Championships held in Japan. The London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal defeated Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in straight game by ‘21-19, 21-9’ in the first round. Saina Nehwal’s second-round opponent, Nozomi Okuhara pulled out of the tournament due to an injury and thus the Indian shuttler entered the pre-quarterfinals.

Earlier, India’s women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Yeen Yuan Low and Valeree Siow of Malaysia by ‘21-11, 21-13’. Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Venkat Gaurav Prasd and Juhi Dewangan lost to Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore of England by ‘10-21, 21-23’.

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy have entered the men’s singles second round. 9th-Seeded Lakshya Sen defeated Danish player HK Solberg Vittinghus by ‘ 21-12, 21-11’. Sen will next face Luis Penalver of Spain.World championships silver-medallist Kidambi Srikanth defeated Nhat Nguyen of Ireland by ‘22-20, 21-19’. Srikanth will face Zhao Jun Peng of China in the next round.