Commodity Market: Gold price touches one-month low

Mumbai: Price of gold touched lowest in a month in the country. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures remained unchanged at Rs 51,175 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down 0.13% to Rs 54,920 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,600, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. This is the lowest price in a month. Yesterday, price of the yellow metal deprecated by Rs 560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4700.

In the international market, price of the precious metal edged higher to $1,738.90 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.2% to $19.04 per ounce while platinum rose 0.3% to $877.70.