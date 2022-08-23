Indian Railways cancels, divert and reschedules trains in this route: Full list

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to divert, cancel and reschedule trains in the Ambala-Ludhiana section. The decision was taken due to the technical and development work.

The national transporter updated that the movement of trains operating in Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh will be affected due to the work. Train services in Chandigarh, Jammu, Kolkata, Sealdah, New Jalpaiguri, Jaynagar, Sanehwal, Amritsar, and Bathinda will be temporarily affected.

Full list:

Train No- 22318, Jammu-Sealdah Express, will run from Sanehwal to Chandigarh on August 24.

Train No- 12357 Kolkata-Amritsar Express will run via Chandigarh-Sahnewal on August 23.

Train No- 04652 Amritsar to Jaynagar Clone Express will run via Sahnewal-Chandigarh on August 24.

Train no- 12407 New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar Express will run via Sahnewal-Chandigarh on August 24.

Train No- 11058 Amritsar to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Express will halt at the Ambala division for 40 minutes.

Train No- 04547 Ambala-Bathinda Special will be delayed by 02.40 minutes from Ambala.

Train No- 04547 from Ambala-Bathinda Special will be delayed by 02.40 minutes from Ambala on August 25.