Indian Railways increases frequency of special train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has extended the operation of Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad weekly special train. The national transporter informed that the service will be extended by 5 trips.

Train No. 07115/07116, Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad Weekly Special Rail Service has been extended from Hyderabad from September 2 to September 30, 2022 (5 trips) and from Jaipur from September 4 to October 2, 2022 (5 trips). There will be no change in the operating timings and stoppages of this train service.

Also Read: Air India to operate new service from this Gulf country

This train will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, and Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Vijaynagar, Ajmer and Phulera stations.