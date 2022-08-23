ISIS Suicide Bomber held in Russia, wanted to kill Nupur Sharma ; Exclusive

Top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that the suicide bomber from the Islamic State (IS), also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), detained in Russia was given the sole task of killing suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. Azamov, who was born in 1992, was recruited by the IS in Turkey, where he received training.

According to sources, Azamov believed Sharma had insulted the Prophet Mohammed and thus should be removed. He was dispatched to Russia as part of the plan to obtain an Indian visa. According to sources, he was assured of local assistance upon his arrival in New Delhi. During his interrogation, Azamov stated that he became radicalised online and had not met any of the group’s leaders. He claimed that he was sent to Russia as part of the second leg of the operation, said sources. mission.

IN JULY, INDIA RECEIVED INPUTS

On July 27, a foreign anti-terror agency notified India of the arrest of a bomber in Russia. According to sources, two suicide bombers from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan were preparing for a terrorist attack in India. One of them lived in Turkey. According to sources, India was told that they would travel through Russia and that their visa applications would be submitted to the Russian Embassy in Moscow or another consulate in August. According to sources, these details were also shared with Russia, which resulted in his detention by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

As Indian agencies received information, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) held meetings across the country to disrupt the IS network’s backbone. The agency then began a relentless crackdown on the IS. At least 35 locations were raided and people detained in two days. ‘ It has been established that a foreigner was recruited as a suicide bomber by one of the leaders of the ITO ‘IS’ in the period April to June 2022, while on the territory of the Republic of Turkey’. His indoctrination was carried out remotely via Telegram accounts and in person in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organisation, according to the Russian security agency statement.