Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex surged 257.43 points, or 0.44% to close at 59,031.30. NSE Nifty index gained 86.70 points, or 0.5% to settled at 17,577.50.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HDFC Bank.