Terrorism’s largest funding mechanism: MNS campaigns against halal meat

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has called for a campaign against Halal meat, calling it the country’s largest terror funding mechanism, and claiming that Hindus have lost their livelihoods and revenue as a result of the industry. According to the party’s release, ‘the importance of halal meat has grown so much that the jhatka meat business has suffered greatly’.

‘This mechanism also targets vegetarian foods and people who do not consume meat,’ it stated. Yashwant Killedar, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Vyapari Sena, has written an open letter saying ‘No to Halal meat.’

‘We are, in some ways, funding terror at our own expense. In Maharashtra, we should put a stop to this by saying ‘No to Halal.’ We need people to organize a movement around this cause, and we need people to join us in this effort,’ he said in the letter. The MNS brought up the issue of loudspeakers outside mosques a few months ago.