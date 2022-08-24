BWF World Championships 2022: HS Prannoy enters men’s singles pre-quarterfinals

Tokyo: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy entered the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships 2022 held in Tokyo, Japan. HS Prannoy defeated two-time former world champion Momota of Japan by ‘21-17, 21-16’. This is Prannoy’s first win over Momota in 8 matches. Prannoy will face compatriot Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen entered the pre-quarterfinals with a straight game win over Luis Penalver of Spain. Lakshya Sen defeated the Spaniard by ‘21-17, 21-10’ in 72 minutes.

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2022: India’s MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila enter pre-quarterfinals

Last edition’s runner-up Kidambi Srikanth crashed after losing to world number 32 Zhao Jun Peng of China. Zhao Jun Peng defeated the Indian player by ‘18-21, 17-21’ in just 34 minutes.