BWF World Championships: India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy crashes out

Tokyo: In badminton, Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022. The Indian shuttlers lost to Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in the second-round match in the women’s doubles category on Wednesday by ‘ 15-21, 10-21’.

India’s Pooja Santosh and Sanjana Dandu also bowed out after losing to Lee So-hee and Shin Seung Chan of South Korea by ‘15-21, 7-21’ in the second round of women’s doubles.

Later today, ace Indian shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Prannoy HS, Lakshya Sen will be in action.

Earlier on Tuesday, London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal entered the pre-quarterfinals. The BWF World Championships 2022 started in Japan from August 22 and will go on till August 28.