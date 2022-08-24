Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,800, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. In the last 10 days, price of yellow metal slipped down by Rs 920 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4725, up by Rs 25.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.18% or Rs 93 at Rs 51,324 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped by 0.31% or Rs 171 at Rs 55,036 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.2% at $1,744.10 per ounce. US gold futures eased by 0.2% to $1,757.70. Among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.6% to $19.04 per ounce, platinum dipped by 0.3% to $876.56 and palladium gained by 0.2% to $1,984.67.