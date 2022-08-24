Man who fell from Dahi Handi pyramid dies; organiser booked

A police FIR was filed against the event organiser after a 24-year-old man died from injuries he received at the Dahi Handi festival, an official said on Tuesday.

During the Krishna Janmashtami celebration in Bamanwadi in the Vile Parle neighbourhood on Friday, Sandesh Dalvi, a member of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak organisation, fell from a human pyramid built by ‘Govindas’ (participants in the Dahi Handi). He suffered serious head injuries.

An official from Vile Parle police station said that Sandesh died at the Nanavati Hospital on Monday night. Police had filed a complaint against the event organiser after the man was hurt. The Indian Penal Code sections 304-A (causing death by carelessness) and 338 (causing severe harm by act endangering life) have been added to the FIR by the police.

The official further added that more investigation into the issue is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.